10,900 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Acquired by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Alexander’s makes up approximately 3.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.21% of Alexander’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded down $8.04 on Tuesday, hitting $279.00. 4,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day moving average is $320.29. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.68 and a 52-week high of $394.70.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

