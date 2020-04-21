128,545 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

MDGL stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

