15,775 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,108,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

