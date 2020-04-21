1World Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,542.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, 1World has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One 1World token can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $9,542.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.13 or 0.02672829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00221146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

