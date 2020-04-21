A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $131,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $6,654,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 918,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

NYSE:AOS opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

