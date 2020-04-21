A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by Summit Partners L P

Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. A10 Networks makes up about 32.9% of Summit Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Partners L P owned about 12.12% of A10 Networks worth $59,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

