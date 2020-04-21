AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

