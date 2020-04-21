Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 383,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 10.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

ACN traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,951. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock worth $3,079,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

