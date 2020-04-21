Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.15. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

