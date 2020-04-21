Actinium (ACM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $407.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $204,054.00 and approximately $407.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 20,048,150 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

