Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 42,825 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of GAP worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

