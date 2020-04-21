Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.