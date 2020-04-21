Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 57.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.02%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.