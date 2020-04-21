Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

