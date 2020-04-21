Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals makes up about 2.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.01% of Dorchester Minerals worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMLP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $33,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $96,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,627 shares of company stock valued at $882,958. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

