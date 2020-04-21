Adams Asset Advisors LLC Invests $4.74 Million in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. J M Smucker accounts for about 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in J M Smucker by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

