Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,516 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

