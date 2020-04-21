Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 20,613 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.