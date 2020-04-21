Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,155 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 133.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

