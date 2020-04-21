Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,801 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.99. 3,544,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.52. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

