Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

NYSE ADC opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

