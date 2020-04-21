Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,182,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923,879 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.46% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $72,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,319,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 64,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 35,184,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,600,695. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

