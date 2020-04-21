All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $18.94 and $20.33. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $233,605.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.04455922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

