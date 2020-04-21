Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is Havens Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Allergan comprises about 12.4% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Allergan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,436,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.04. 4,631,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,167. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGN. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

