American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACC opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

