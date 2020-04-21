Amon Tops 1-Day Volume of $391.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $410,662.32 and approximately $391.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.02654158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00217827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

