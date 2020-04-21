Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.13 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00017993 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $817,079.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.12 or 0.04530835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 12,894,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,138,644 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

