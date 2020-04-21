Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.77. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,883,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.61. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

