Analysts Expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $550.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

