Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First of Long Island (FLIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2020 – First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

4/16/2020 – First of Long Island was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

4/9/2020 – First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

4/8/2020 – First of Long Island was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

4/3/2020 – First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

3/13/2020 – First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2020 – First of Long Island was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 47,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

