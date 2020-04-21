Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lantronix (LTRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX):

4/21/2020 – Lantronix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company's products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. "

4/18/2020 – Lantronix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Lantronix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2020 – Lantronix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lantronix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Lantronix had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Lantronix had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Lantronix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Lantronix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 25,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,368. Lantronix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $67.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

