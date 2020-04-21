Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.04455922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.