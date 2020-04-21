Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $2,414.94 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

