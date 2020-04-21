Atonomi Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $70,361.95 and $8.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

