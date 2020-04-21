Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,883 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 478,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,753. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

