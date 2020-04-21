Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,753 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Autodesk by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,989 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.82.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.02. 2,131,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,180. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 177.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average is $172.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

