Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/20/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

4/13/2020 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/7/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

4/6/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

4/2/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

3/17/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ACLS stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.31. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

