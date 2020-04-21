Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE BXS opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.