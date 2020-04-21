Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 516.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 116,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 60,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

