Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,629 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $966.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.