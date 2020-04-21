Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.41 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Beam has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $111.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003723 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005360 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 60,072,600 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.