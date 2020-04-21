Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average is $254.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

