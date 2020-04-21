Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $930,575.89 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $930,575.89 and approximately $27,329.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00070698 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 223,092,670 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.