Bitcoin Interest Price Down 8.5% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $69,515.61 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00610491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00127664 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.