BitcoinZ Market Cap Tops $436,064.43 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $436,064.43 and approximately $20,908.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00609211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00127895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00081391 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,795,872,722 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

