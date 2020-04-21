BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 127,608 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 680,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

