BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.70. 2,601,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,719. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

