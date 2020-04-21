BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 60,830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,830 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after buying an additional 219,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000.

SCHM traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 898,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

