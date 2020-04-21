Blocknet Trading Up 32% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00015813 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $10,049.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,724,549 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.