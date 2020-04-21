BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $14,060.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.